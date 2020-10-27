Louise Dearman, Oliver Tompsett, Rachel John and Killian Donnelly to star in Cadogan Christmas concert

Christmas will return to Cadogan Hall for a special concert production by the West End Does team.

Running for two performances over one night on 13 December, the concert will feature a variety of stars singing festive tunes to a socially distanced audience.

The venue will be completely Covid-compliant with all safety regulations taken to mitigate risks.

Appearing in the event will be Killian Donnelly, Louise Dearman, Rachel John and Oliver Tompsett, with tickets on sale now via the Cadogan Hall website.

There will be shows at 3pm and 7pm.