WhatsOnStage Logo
Home link
Video

Dear Evan Hansen's Sam Tutty and Jack Loxton have a baking battle with WOSA Cookin' ahead of WhatsOnStage Awards

The musical continues its run at the Noël Coward Theatre.

Sam Tutty piping

To break in an oven glove!

Two of the WhatsOnStage Award-nominated stars of Dear Evan Hansen showed off their culinary skills in a brand new episode of WOSA Cookin', a feature where West End stars and WhatsOnStage Awards nominees go head-to-head as they create a new cake.

Presented by YouTube star Sophie Lee and WhatsOnStage Awards and theatre producer Paul Taylor-Mills, in every episode, two stage stars will be going head-to-head to prove their culinary skills with a variety of challenges. Today it's Jack Loxton and Sam Tutty.

There are tickets left for the Concert, which takes place at 7pm on 1 March 2020, with audience members able to get a first look at special performances from award-nominated shows as well as never-before-heard numbers. You can purchase them here.


You can see other episodes here:



Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Tagged in this Story

Loading...