Dear Evan Hansen movie with Ben Platt: first look images revealed

The film version of Dear Evan Hansen is coming soon and, on top of yesterday's first-look trailer, new images from the film have been released.

Set to hit UK shores on 22 October (almost a month AFTER its US release, boo), the piece is based on the multi-award-winning musical of the same name, following a reclusive teen who gets caught up in a palaver involving misunderstood emails and social awkwardness.

Evan Hansen (Ben Platt) and Jared Kalwani (Nik Dodani)

© 2021 Universal Studios. All Rights Reserved.

Original Tony-winning star Ben Platt leads the cast, alongside Julianne Moore as Heidi, Kaitlyn Dever as Zoe, Amy Adams as Cynthia, Amandla Stenberg as Alana, Nik Dodani as Jared, Colton Ryan as Connor, and Danny Pino as Larry. DeMarius Copes, Gerald Caesar, Tommy Kane, Avery Bederman, Liz Kate, and Isaac Powell will also be seen in the film.

The show is also set to return to the West End from 26 October – with tickets on sale now.

You can watch yesterday's new trailer here:





Evan Hansen (Ben Platt) and Heidi Hansen (Julianne Moore)

Steven Levenson pens the script from his original stage version, with Stephen Chbosky (The Perks of Being a Wallflower) directing. Music and lyrics are by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. Platt's father, producer Marc Platt, and Adam Siegel will produce through Marc Platt Productions. Pasek and Paul are executive-producing.

Evan Hansen (Ben Platt) and Alana Beck (Amandla Stenberg)

Ben Platt as Evan Hansen

Connor Murphy (Colton Ryan) and Evan Hansen (Ben Platt)

Cynthia Murphy (Amy Adams) and Larry Mora (Danny Pino)

