Watch West End's Dean John-Wilson sing Lady Gaga on The Voice

The Voice is no stranger to West End stars – the likes of Nathan Amzi, Nicole Dennis and Kerry Ellis having all performed on the hit TV show across its lifespan.

Now is the turn of Dean John-Wilson, who originated the role of Aladdin in the West End's Disney production. John-Wilson's other credits include Cruel Intentions at the Edinburgh Fringe, The King and I at the London Palladium, From Here to Eternity at the Shaftesbury Theatre and Here Lies Love at the National. Back in 2008 he was also got to the semi-finals for Britain's Got Talent.

So how did he get on performing Lady Gaga's "Always Remember Us This Way" on hit talent show The Voice?