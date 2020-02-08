WhatsOnStage Logo
Home link
Video

Watch West End's Dean John-Wilson sing Lady Gaga on The Voice

The actor, who has recently appeared in Cruel Intentions, The King and I and Aladdin, wowed judges with his performance of "Always Remember Us This Way"

Dean John-Wilson
© Dan Wooller for WhatsOnStage

The Voice is no stranger to West End stars – the likes of Nathan Amzi, Nicole Dennis and Kerry Ellis having all performed on the hit TV show across its lifespan.

Now is the turn of Dean John-Wilson, who originated the role of Aladdin in the West End's Disney production. John-Wilson's other credits include Cruel Intentions at the Edinburgh Fringe, The King and I at the London Palladium, From Here to Eternity at the Shaftesbury Theatre and Here Lies Love at the National. Back in 2008 he was also got to the semi-finals for Britain's Got Talent.

So how did he get on performing Lady Gaga's "Always Remember Us This Way" on hit talent show The Voice?

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Tagged in this Story

Loading...