Dave Malloy's Preludes musical UK premiere: first listen to the show at Southwark Playhouse

WhatsOnStage has an exclusive first listen to the UK premiere of Dave Malloy's Preludes, which opens at Southwark Playhouse in September.

Preludes is subtitled A Musical Fantasia set in the Hypnotised Mind of Sergei Rachmaninoff. It is based on the true story of the pianist's sessions of hypnotherapy and uses live piano and electronics and a hybrid of Malloy's and Rachmaninoff's own compositions to create a dreamlike world. It runs from 6 September to 12 October with an opening night on 11 September.





The musical will be directed by Alex Sutton and produced by Danielle Tarento, with a cast including Rebecca Caine, Norton James, Georgia Louise, Tom Noyes, Keith Ramsay and Tim Walton.

Costume design is by Rebecca Brower, lighting is by Christopher Nairne, sound design is by Andrew Johnson, choreography is by Ste Clough and musical direction is by Jordan Li-Smith.

The piece originally premiered at the Lincoln Center Theater in New York in 2015, directed by Rachel Chavkin.