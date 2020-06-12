WhatsOnStage Logo
Dave Chappelle releases free Netflix special in response to George Floyd's death

The comedian has responded to the death of George Floyd in the new half-hour video

Dave Chappelle

Comedian Dave Chappelle has performed a brand new special show in response to the death of George Floyd.

Called "8.46" – the amount of time that Floyd was pinned down and murdered by a police officer last month, the special was recorded in front of a live, socialyl distanced audience earlier this month.

You can watch it below:

