Date set for this year's Tony Awards

The Tony Awards 2022 will take place on Sunday 12 June at Radio City Music Hall in New York

A four-hour ceremony will begin with an hour-long broadcast from 7pm-8pm ET on Paramount Plus in the US, with the remaining three hours on CBS starting live at 8pm. Paramount Plus will also offer a full stream of the show, and it will also be broadcast live on CBS in the pacific time zone. UK broadcast plans are currently unknwn

The Tony Awards eligibility cut-off date for the 2021-2022 season is Thursday 28 April for all Broadway productions which meet all other eligibility requirements. Nominations for the 2022 Tony Awards will be announced on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.

This year, UK-grown productions battling it out include the likes of Six, Company, The Lehman Trilogy, Hangmen and Girl from the North Country.