Darren Aronofsky and Brendan Fraser to helm film version of Samuel Hunter's award-winning play The Whale

A film version of Samuel Hunter's The Whale is in the works.

Hunter's play, which first premiered in the US in 2012 (winning a plethora of awards in the process), had its UK premiere at the Ustinov Studio in 2018 (where it received a five-star write-up) with a cast led by Shuler Hensley and Ruth Gemmell (Gemmell can now be seen in Bridgerton on Netflix).

It follows a 600lb recluse who teaches English writing classes online from his sofa, while his life slowly deteriorates around him. It will be brought to the screen by director Darren Aronofsky (best known for his films including Black Swan, mother!, Requiem for a Dream and Noah) and will be led by Brendan Fraser (The Mummy).

According to Deadline, Hunter will adapt the award-winning play for the screen, with the piece produced by A24 and Darren Aronofsky's Protozoa Pictures. Release dates and further casting are to be revealed.