Watch Daniel Radcliffe and Alan Cumming celebrate opening in Endgame at the Old Vic

WhatsOnStage went along to the opening night of Endgame at the Old Vic to meet the cast and guests.

Daniel Radcliffe and Alan Cumming star in the new revival of Samuel Beckett's play, directed by Richard Jones. They are joined by Jane Horrocks and Karl Johnson in the show, which runs at the central London theatre until 28 March.

The play tells the story of Hamm, an old and blind man locked in a stalemate with his servant Clov and only interrupted by the nostalgic musings of Hamm's ancient, dustbin-dwelling parents.

Endgame is presented in a double bill with Beckett's rarely seen short play Rough for Theatre II, in which two men discuss the fate of the other man in the room, who never speaks.

The shows has design by Stewart Laing, lighting by Adam Silverman, sound by Fergus O'Hare and movement direction by Sarah Fahie. David Sawer will be the sound consultant on this production and Danielle Baker-Charles the Baylis assistant director. Understudies are Suzy King, Jackson Milner and David Tarkenter.