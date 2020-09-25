Daisy Ridley to star in Elinor Cook audio play Islanders

Daisy Ridley will take on the lead role in new audio drama Islanders, penned by Elinor Cook (Pilgrims, Out of Love, The Lady from the Sea).

Islanders explores the world of reality television and follows a young woman who has always felt invisible – until she becomes a contestant on a televised dating show. To remain in the game, she'll try on different personas (and partners).

`The piece is available to listen to now via Audible, and is read by Daisy Ridley (Star Wars, Murder on the Orient Express).

The new audio play is part of Audible's Emerging Playwrights series, championing a variety of writers including Charlotte Josephine and Christopher Chen.