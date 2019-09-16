James McAvoy in Cyrano de Bergerac : how to get free or cheap tickets

Tickets are now on sale for The Jamie Lloyd Company's production of Edmond Rostand's Cyrano de Bergerac, freely adapted by Martin Crimp, directed by Jamie Lloyd and starring the Golden Globe and Olivier Award-nominated James McAvoy.

The show runs from 27 November to 29 February, with a press night on 6 December.





How can I get cheaper tickets?

If you are under 30, a key worker, or receiving job seeker's allowance/ other government benefits, then 15,000 £15 tickets for specific Monday evening and Thursday matinee performances across the season are available for you, in association with British Airways and as part of the company's commitment to make theatre more accessible.

The first four of these performances will go on sale on Monday 4 November at 12pm, taking place on 2 December evening, 12 December matinee, 16 December evening and 6 January matinee. Make sure to book them via the special ticketing link, and pick them up from the theatre box office 45 minutes before the show with valid ID.





Some free tickets are also available!

As well as these reduced price tickets, 15,000 free tickets will be available via a dedicated outreach manager for secondary state schools and community organisations who otherwise would not have access to the theatre. So, if you work with a group without the means or opportunity to visit the theatre, register your interest for these tickets here!





What's the show about?

Cyrano de Bergerac almost has it all, if only he could win the heart of his true love. There's just one problem – he has a nose as big as his heart. Will a society engulfed by narcissism get the better of De Bergerac, or can he win the heart of lover Roxane?

As well as McAvoy, the cast includes Michele Austin (Ragueneau), Adam Best (Le Bret), Sam Black (Armand/Priest), Nari Blair-Mangat (Valvert), Philip Cairns (Referee), Tom Edden (De Guiche), Eben Figueiredo (Christian), Chris Fung (Usher), Adrian Der Gregorian (Montfleury), Carla Harrison-Hodge (Denise/Medic), Seun Shote (Theatre Owner), Kiruna Stamell (Marie-Louise), Nima Taleghani (Ligniere), and Anita-Joy Uwajeh (Roxane) with Vaneeka Dadhria, Mika Johnson and Brinsley Terence.

The show's design is by Soutra Gilmour, lighting design by Jon Clark, sound and composition by Ben and Max Ringham, fight direction by Kate Waters and casting by Stuart Burt.





What else is coming up in the season?

Cyrano de Bergerac marks the first in a new season directed by Jamie Lloyd at the Playhouse Theatre from November 2019 to August 2020.

So far, one other show has been announced – A Doll's House, which will play from 10 June to 5 September, with a press night on 18 June. The show will star Jessica Chastain, who makes her UK theatre debut in the role. Lloyd will direct and Gilmour will design, with the remaining cast and creative team still to be announced. Tickets for this production will go on sale in January.

Further £15 performances will also be released throughout the season, which runs until September 2020.