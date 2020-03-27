Curve Leicester's Memoirs of an Asian Football Casual to be streamed from today

An archive recording of Curve Leicester's Memoirs of an Asian Football Casual will be streamed today from 7pm to mark World Theatre Day, it has been announced.

Directed by the venue's artistic director Nikolai Foster, the show is adapted from Riaz Khan's 2012 book about growing up in a strict Pakistani family in Leicester in the 1980s, and about the hybrid youth culture of the time and its relationship with the world of football.

Jay Varsani and Hareet Deol star in the two-hander, and the production has set and costume design by Grace Smart with composition and sound design by Tasha Taylor Johnson.

While the recording is free (and will be available for a full week), the venue is asking for a discretionary donation. Visit Curve's website for more.