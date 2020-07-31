Crazy Coqs announces new series of live performances and online streams

The Crazy Coqs cabaret has unveiled a brand new programme of socially distanced live shows and online streams.

To adhere to social distancing, customers will be advised to buy tables rather than individual seats, while a number of live shows will be streamed online in partnership with Fane Online.

The new season kicks off on 13 August when Kelly O'Brien brings her Dolly Parton tribute show to the central London space for two evenings.

From 27 to 29 August, Ian Shaw will fuse the words of Joni Mitchell and David Bowie over the course of an evening, while Janie Dee will work with musical director Stephen Higgins to provide a brand new solo show from 1 to 3 September (with a live-stream on 3 September).

On 4 September, critic and writer Jay Rayner will have an 'in-conversation' evening (which will also be live-streamed), and on 7 September Cedric Neal (Back to the Future) will celebrate Black male writers, composers and artists in an evening that will also be streamed live.

Two other one-night shows being live-streamed will come from comedic presence Lenny Beige (10 September) and award-nominated performer Sophie-Louise Dann (12 September), alongside pianist Simon Beck.

Nerina Pallot will perform two shows on 16 and 17 September, while Clare Teal and Jason Rebello will team up for two shows on one evening on 18 September.

Miranda Wilford will perform a show on 19 September (which will also be streamed live), while award-winning star Maria Friedman will be joined by musical director Jason Carr to present four nights from 21 to 25 September, with a streamed show on the final night.

Lauren Samuels and Sophie Evans will come together for a special concert to celebrate Judy Garland on 29 September, with the show being streamed online. Hamilton's leading lady Sharon Rose and musical director Chris Hatt will present an evening of musical entertainment, while Morgan James will pepper stories about growing up in a Welsh mining town with George Michael's greatest hits.

Carr will also perform a cabaret show, as will award-winning composer Tim Sutton and Peter Groom.