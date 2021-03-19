Crazy Coqs in Soho announces new shows from May

Crazy Coqs, the performance venue in London's Brasserie Zédel, has announced its schedule for reopening.

The venue will offer live shows for socially distanced audiences, and simultaneous live streams for audiences at home, from 17 May.

The first show will be Joe Stilgoe + Friends (featuring Hadley Fraser, The Puppini Sisters and Le Gateau Chocolat).

Other shows until 30 June include Clare Teal & Jason Robello, Paul Potts, Ria Jones, Sophie Louise-Dann, Barb Jungr, Marisha Wallace, Ria Jones, Grace Dent, Dillie Keane, Ian Shaw and Jay Rayner.

All shows will be performed to a reduced capacity, with all tables at least one metre apart. There will be a maximum of three performers on stage to maintain social distancing.

Customers will be invited to purchase tables, rather than individual tickets, to comply with the ‘reduced social bubble' government advice. The venue confirmed these regulations will remain in place until guidelines confirm the end to social distancing restrictions.