Cory English to play Doc Brown in Back to the Future in the West End

Cory English will be temporarily stepping into Roger Bart's shoes in the West End.

English, known for The Producers, Young Frankenstein and Guys and Dolls, will take on the role of the iconic Doc Brown in the award-winning Back to the Future musical for six weeks this winter.

Bart will hand over the DeLorean from 23 November to 3 January 2023, before returning to the show on 5 January. He will then play his final performance on 20 March 2023, before he jets over the Atlantic to lead the Broadway staging of the show from 30 June 2023.

Back to the Future continues to go from strength-to-strength – last week the musical broke box office records at the Adelphi Theatre for the highest gross sales in one week.

The show is currently led by a cast including Ben Joyce (as Marty McFly), Amber Davies, Oliver Nicholas, Jordan Benjamin, Harry Jobson and Sophie Naglik.