Composer Drew Gasparini to appear in West End premiere of his I Could Use A Drink musical

Composer Drew Gasparini will fly over to appear for one night only in the West End for I Could Use A Drink at the Garrick Theatre.

Appearing on 2 August at the Garrick Theatre, Gasparini (who is currently composing the new Karate Kid musical), will play keyboards for the piece.

Further casting has also been revealed, with Hiba Elchikhe (Everybody's Talking About Jamie) and Callum Henderson (The Show Must Go On!) joining the production.

Also set to star in the show are Ahmed Hamad (Rent), Billy Nevers (Jesus Christ Superstar), Caroline Kay (The Space Between), Luke Bayer (Soho Cinders), Maiya Quansah-Breed (Rent), GSA graduate Olivia Lallo and Tom Francis (Rent').

Gasparini said: "I recorded this album about nine years ago and some of these songs were written almost 15 years ago. It's a thrill and an honor that these songs continue to get new life, and I'm thankful to Gartland Productions for having this vision and making this show my West End debut!"

The piece is directed by Alex Conder with musical direction by Flynn Sturgeon. It is produced by Conder and Liam Gartland. The company will also present a Grad Fest event on the Jetty by the Turbine this summer, cast by Tom Shiels.