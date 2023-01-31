Complete cast for Disney's Winnie the Pooh musical UK premiere revealed

The complete cast for Disney's Winnie the Pooh tour has been revealed.

The show, which features all the classic characters from the Hundred Acre Wood and tells an original story, has music by the Sherman Brothers with additional songs by A A Milne. It is created and directed by Jonathan Rockefeller.

Tunes in the show (which also has an original score by Nate Edmundson) include well-known classics from Pooh films, including "Winnie the Pooh", "The Blustery Day", "The Wonderful Thing About Tiggers" and "Whoop-De-Dooper Bounce".

It will open at London's Riverside Studios in Hammersmith on 17 March, ahead of a major tour until September 2023 – you can find out more here.

Sharing the role of Winnie the Pooh in London will be the previously announced Jake Bazel (who originated the role in New York) and Benjamin Durham (Young Frankenstein) – with Durham set to play the title role on tour.

The characters of Eeyore, Piglet, Rabbit, Owl, Kanga and Roo will be brought to life by an ensemble of performers, including Laura Bacon (Britain's Got Talent, Star Wars), Harry Boyd (The Play That Goes Wrong, Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story), Alex Cardall (Evita, The Osmonds: A New Musical), Chloe Gentles (Mamma Mia!, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), Lottie Grogan (Smurfs Save Spring: The Musical, The Lips for Puppets with Guys) and Robbie Noonan (Avenue Q UK Tour, Jack and the Beanstalk).

The creative team for the production is to be revealed.