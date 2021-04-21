Come From Away documentary released online for free to mark National Canadian Film Day

A documentary exploring the lives of those that inspired Come From Away has been released online by the High Commission of Canada to mark National Canadian Film Day 2021.

You Are Here: A Come From Away story details the true story of the planes that were rerouted during 9/11 and forced to land in Newfoundland.

The West End musical, set to reopen on 22 July, has book, music and lyrics by Irene Sankoff and David Hein and is directed by Christopher Ashley, with musical staging by Kelly Devine, music supervision and arrangements by Ian Eisendrath, scenic design by Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Toni-Leslie James, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Gareth Owen, hair design by David Brian Brown, orchestrations by August Eriksmoen, and casting by Pippa Ailion CDG and Natalie Gallacher CDG.

Winner of the 20th Annual WhatsOnStage Award for Best New Musical, it ill play at the Phoenix Theatre, where it made its home for over a year before being disrupted by the pandemic.

The documentary can be seen on the Culture in Canada website.