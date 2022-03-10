Cock with Taron Egerton, Jonathan Bailey, Jade Anouka and Phil Daniels – West End first look

Photos have been released showcasing the West End production of Cock.

Award-winning director Marianne Elliott has revived Mike Bartlett's hit play, which began performances at the Ambassadors Theatre in the West End on 5 March.

Following an initial run at Chichester's Minerva Theatre in 2018, Bartlett's award-winning made its London debut at the Royal Court in 2009. The four-hander explores how people can change to be with others.

It stars Jonathan Bailey (reuniting with Elliott after appearing in Company), Taron Egerton (Rocketman), Jade Anouka (The Phlebotomist) and Phil Daniels (This House).









Design is by Merle Hansel, lighting is by Paule Constable, sound is by Ian Dickson, composition is by Femi Temowo, movement is by Annie-Lunette Deakin-Foster, associate direction is by Chloe Christian and voice work is by Hazel Holder. Casting is by Charlotte Sutton.

The production continues its West End run through to 4 June 2022, with tickets on sale below.





Jade Anouka and Jonathan Bailey

© photo: Brinkhoff-Moegenburg

Jonathan Bailey and Jade Anouka

© Brinkhoff-Moegenburg

Jonathan Bailey

© Brinkhoff-Moegenburg

Jonathan Bailey and Jade Anouka

© Brinkhoff-Moegenburg

Jonathan Bailey, Phil Daniels, Taron Egerton and Jade Anouka

© Brinkhoff-Moegenburg

Jonathan Bailey

© Brinkhoff-Moegenburg

Phil Daniels and Taron Egerton

© Brinkhoff-Moegenburg

Phil Daniels and Taron Egerton

© Brinkhoff-Moegenburg

Taron Egerton

© Brinkhoff-Moegenburg