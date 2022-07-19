Closer at the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre – first look images released

The Lyric Hammersmith Theatre has unveiled production photography for the 25th anniversary revival of Patrick Marber's Closer.

The piece, which tackles themes of passion, intimacy and the fragility of the human heart, stars Jack Farthing (Spencer), Ella Hunt (as Dickinson, making her stage debut), Nina Toussaint-White (Bodyguard) and Sam Troughton (Chernobyl). The company also includes Lyric Springboard trainees – a group of performers involved in the venue's programme. These are Kane Feagan, Georgia-Rose Oliver, Sam Purkis and Wilf Walsworth.

Clare Lizzimore directs the piece, with the production featuring set and costume design by Soutra Gilmour, lighting design by Richard Howell, composition, musical direction and live performance by Arun Ghosh, sound design by Christopher Shutt, movement direction by Malik Nashad Sharpe, and casting by Lotte Hines.

Closer runs until 13 August, with tickets on sale below.





Ella Hunt

Jack Farthing

Nina Toussaint-White

Sam Troughton

Ella Hunt

Arun Ghosh

Nina Toussaint-White and Jack Farthing

Ella Hunt

Sam Troughton and Jack Farthing

Nina Toussaint-White and Jack Farthing

Sam Troughton and Nina Toussaint-White

