Clive Rowe joins The Prince of Egypt in the West End

Clive Rowe will join the West End production of The Prince of Egypt when the piece reopens at the Dominion Theatre.

Taking over the role of Jethro from Gary Wilmot, Rowe will appear in the show from 1 July to 16 October, with the show booking through until 8 January 2021.

Rowe, who has previously appeared in Guys and Dolls and Beauty and the Beast on screen, will be accompanied by a cast led by Luke Brady (Moses), Liam Tamne (Ramses), Christine Allado (Tzipporah), Alexia Khadime (Miriam), Joe Dixon (Seti), Debbie Kurup (Tuya), Clive Rowe (Jethro), Mercedesz Csampai (Yocheved), Adam Pearce (Hotep), Tanisha Spring (Nefertari) and Silas Wyatt-Barke (Aaron).

Based on the iconic animated film of the same name and telling the story of the miracle-prone Moses, the show has music by Stephen Schwartz (a mix of those from the film and added for the stage show) and book by Philip LaZebnik.

It is directed by Scott Schwartz with choreography by Sean Cheesman, set designs by Kevin Depinet, costume designs by Ann Hould-Ward, lighting design by Mike Billings, sound design by Gareth Owen, projection designs by Jon Driscoll, illusions by Chris Fisher, wigs, hair and makeup design by Campbell Young Associates, orchestrations by August Eriksmoen, musical supervision and arrangements by Dominick Amendum, musical direction by Dave Rose, casting by Jim Arnold CDG and children's casting by Verity Naughton CDG.

The show is produced by Michael McCabe and Neil Laidlaw together with John Gore, Dreamworks Theatricals, Tom Smedes and Peter Stern, Ramin Sabi, The Araca Group, James L Nederlander and Michael Park.

The production has stated that it expects to present the piece with social distancing until 4 September – though may increase capacity "at the earliest practical opportunity" if legal limits on social contact are lifted on or before 1 July.

