Clive Rowe discusses joining The Prince of Egypt in the West End

Stage legend Clive Rowe has joined The Prince of Egypt and now sits down to chat to WhatsOnStage about his experiences in the musical!

Telling the story of the miracle-prone Moses, the show has music by Stephen Schwartz (a mix of those from the film and added for the stage show) and book by Philip LaZebnik.

Rowe takes on the role of Jethro, taking over from Gary Wilmot (who is now appearing in Anything Goes).

It is directed by Scott Schwartz with choreography by Sean Cheesman, set designs by Kevin Depinet, costume designs by Ann Hould-Ward, lighting design by Mike Billings, sound design by Gareth Owen, projection designs by Jon Driscoll, illusions by Chris Fisher, wigs, hair and makeup design by Campbell Young Associates, orchestrations by August Eriksmoen, musical supervision and arrangements by Dominick Amendum, musical direction by Dave Rose, casting by Jim Arnold CDG and children's casting by Verity Naughton CDG.

The show is produced by DreamWorks Theatricals (a division of Universal Theatrical Group), Michael McCabe and Neil Laidlaw together with John Gore, Tom Smedes and Peter Stern, Ramin Sabi, The Araca Group, James L Nederlander and Michael Park.