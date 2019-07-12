Clive Owen, Anna Gunn and Lia Williams in The Night of the Iguana: West End photos released

Production images have been released offering a first look at Clive Owen, Lia Williams and Anna Gunn in The Night of the Iguana as the show opens in the West End.

James Macdonald is directing the piece which follows Shannon, a disgraced priest who is thrown together with a group of tourists for one eventful night.

Owen returns to the West End for the first time in 18 years for the show, which was adapted into an Oscar-winning film in 1964 starring Richard Burton and Ava Gardner.

Joining Owen, Williams and Gunn in the production are Julian Glover, Timothy Blore, Emma Canning, Karin Carlson, Ian Drysdale, Manuel Pacific, Faz Singhateh, Finty Williams and Penelope Woodman.

Designs are by Rae Smith, lighting by Neil Austin, sound by Max Pappenheim and casting by Amy Ball.