Claus the Musical to have world premiere next Christmas

Santa in Salford! Claus the Musical will have its world premiere at the Lowry next Christmas, it has been revealed.

Adapted from L Frank Baum's tale, the piece tells the story of a man who takes to the skies once a year in order to deliver gifts across the globe, and how he became so kind.

The new musical is directed by Kate Golledge, adapted for the stage by Simon Warne with music and lyrics from Andy Collyer. Full casting and creative team are to be revealed.

Produced by Aria Entertainment and Eilene Davidson Productions, the piece plays at the Lowry from 14 December 2022 into 2023.

Lipson said today: Claus is such a special and important piece to me. It's a piece that reminds me of my fondest memories of seeing a musical for the first time. When I first heard this score by Andy Collyer it inspired me to form my company Aria Entertainment so that I could one day produce it. I am therefore thrilled to finally be bringing this beautiful story to the stage in my hometown of Salford in partnership with Eilene Davidson productions."

Davidson added: "I'm delighted to be bringing to the stage this beautiful Christmas tale evoking magical childhood memories. I can't wait to thrill a new generation with this spellbinding children's musical written by L Frank Baum who also brought the world the universally adored The Wonderful Wizard of Oz."