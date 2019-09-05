Cinderella panto at the Lyric Hammersmith cast to include Shobna Gulati, Lauren Samuels and Jodie Jacobs

Casting for the Lyric Hammersmith's annual pantomime, Cinderella, has been announced.

Timmika Ramsay plays the title role in her Lyric and panto debut. The cast also include Shobna Gulati, Rhys Taylor, Mairi Barclay, Lauren Samuels and Jodie Jacobs. Tinuke Craig directs, with Jude Christian returning as the playwright – Christian co-wrote and directed the previous year's panto, Dick Whittington.

The main cast will be joined by an ensemble of young performers – Jon Alderson, Bradley Bryant, Melanie Joyce-Ashurst, Jessica Manu, Carla Reid and Rachel Shobande.

The Lyric's annual event is now in its 11th year, having run since Richard Bean, Morgan Lloyd Malcolm, Joel Horwood and Ché Walker's adaptation of Jack and the Beanstalk opened in 2009, with Stephen Fry as the voice of the giant. Mel Giedroyc, Vikki Stone and Stevie Webb have also joined the pantomime over the years.

Cinderella will run from 20 November to 29 December.