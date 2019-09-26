CinderELLA musical at Nuffield Southampton Theatres full casting announced

Casting has been announced for the new musical CinderELLA, which opens at Nuffield Southampton Theatres this festive season.

The show will star Valda Aviks (Ella), Emma Darlow (Melania) Tom Hier (Prince Charming and Policeman), Michael O'Connor (Harry), Jos Slovick (Daniel Deeni), Imelda Warren-Green (Ivanka) and Lydia White (Cinders).

It will feature two protagonists – the younger Cinders and the older Ella. Billed as a "musical remix", the piece aims to "combine Freaky Friday with a tale as old as time". The musical will be directed by Michael Fentiman (Amélie the Musical), who also supplies book and lyrics with music and additional lyrics by Barnaby Race. Madeleine Girling will design the show.

Fentiman said: "I am thrilled to be working with such a fantastic cast, both the hugely experienced Valda Aviks who brings decades of West End experience to the production and the incredibly talented Lydia White who recently graduated from Royal Conservatoire of Scotland. I'm excited to develop a musical with two female leads at very different stages in their careers, hopefully proving that fairy tales can be for anyone, whatever the age."

The show runs from 23 November 2019 to 5 January 2020.