Cinderella pantomime at the Lyric Hammersmith: first look photos

WhatsOnStage has an exclusive first look at production photos for the Cinderella, the Lyric Hammersmith's 2019 pantomime starring Timmika Ramsay in her panto debut.

Carla Reid, Bradley Bryant, Jon Alderson, Melanie Joyce-Ashurst, Rachel Shobande and Jessica Manu

© Helen Maybanks

The pantomime cast also include Shobna Gulati, Rhys Taylor, Mairi Barclay, Lauren Samuels and Jodie Jacobs. Tinuke Craig directs, with Jude Christian returning as the playwright – Christian co-wrote and directed the previous year's panto, Dick Whittington.

Timmika Ramsay and Gabriel Fleary

© Helen Maybanks

The main cast will be joined by an ensemble of young performers – Jon Alderson, Bradley Bryant, Melanie Joyce-Ashurst, Jessica Manu, Carla Reid and Rachel Shobande.

Gabriel Fleary

© Helen Maybanks

The Lyric's annual event is now in its 11th year, having run since Richard Bean, Morgan Lloyd Malcolm, Joel Horwood and Ché Walker's adaptation of Jack and the Beanstalk opened in 2009, with Stephen Fry as the voice of the giant. Mel Giedroyc, Vikki Stone and Stevie Webb have also joined the pantomime over the years.

Gabriel Fleary

© Helen Maybanks

The show has design by Frankie Bradshaw, lighting by Joshua Pharo, composition and arrangement by Corin Buckeridge, sound by Lorna Munden, choreography by Shelley Maxwell, musical direction by Jo Cichonska and casting by Will Burton.

Cinderella will run until 5 January.

Timmika Ramsay

© Helen Maybanks

Mairi Barclay and Lauren Samuels

© Helen Maybanks

Jodie Jacobs and Timmika Ramsay

© Helen Maybanks

Shobna Gulati

© Helen Maybanks

Rhys Taylor

© Helen Maybanks