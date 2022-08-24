Church issues apology over unauthorised Hamilton featuring anti-homosexuality messaging

The Door Christian Fellowship McAllen Church in Texas has apologised over its unauthorised production and adaptation of the hit musical Hamilton.

The production, which took place earlier this summer, drew outrage from the theatre community due to its changed lyrics, as well as the inclusion of a sermon that suggested homosexuality is a sin.

Though the Church is reported as having apologised for its remarks around homosexuality, it did not address this controversy in its social media post.

The church's senior pastor Roman Gutierrez said in his statement. "On behalf of The Door Christian Fellowship McAllen Church, I would like to personally apologize to the creator of Hamilton, Lin-Manuel Miranda, the producers of Hamilton, and the numerous others who contributed their intellectual property to Hamilton, for staging an unauthorized production of Hamilton that infringed on the rights and copyrights of many.

The Door Christian Fellowship McAllen Church did not ask for, or receive, a license from the producers or creators of Hamilton to produce, stage, replicate or alter any part of Hamilton; nor did we seek prior permission to alter Lin-Manuel Miranda's work by changing the music, the lyrics, deleting songs, and adding dialogue. We respect the copyrights of Hamilton's author and contributors.

These copyrights are protected by federal law. We acknowledge there are lawful avenues to obtain a license to stage properties which we did not pursue. And it is never permissible to alter an artistic work such as Hamilton without legal permission. I recognize as the pastor of the church that I have an obligation and responsibility to follow the law and educate our community about these protocols. Our ministry will use this moment as a learning opportunity about protected artistic works and intellectual property.

On behalf of The Door Christian Fellowship McAllen Church, we agree we will never stage the performance again and will destroy any and all video or sound recordings and images of the unauthorized performances or rehearsals, and request that all our members do the same. Lastly, we will pay damages for our actions."

A spokesperson for the Broadway production of Hamilton confirmed it will donate all damages to a nonprofit coalition supporting the LGBTQ community in South Texas.