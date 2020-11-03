Christmas tree delivery company set up to help out-of-work entertainers and musicians

A new company, Green Elf Trees, is employing out-of-work musicians and members of the entertainment industry to deliver Christmas trees this festive season.

As emphasised on the company's website – no artist should ever, ever, have to retrain – their craft is the result of years, often decades, of training and dedicated practice. But in terms of a quick seasonal income fix with some fairy-lit joy, delivering Christmas trees might be a nice way to make some money.

As noted by the company – Christmas is an incredibly lucrative time for a lot of performers – starring in pantomimes or Christmas shows and wowing audiences old and young. Losing that income may hit a lot of the profession hard.

And for Green Elf patrons, at least they know their money is helping out artists in a dire position as a result of the pandemic.

For those not wanting to go all-out on a Christmas tree, potted trees and table trees are also available. These can also be re-collected in January so they can be turned into compost.

For every purchase of a Green Elf tree, £3 will be donated to charity.

Currently the Greater London area, as well as neighbouring counties, are covered, and every purchase includes free delivery. You can find out more on their site.