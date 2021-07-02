Children of Eden concert at Cadogan Hall announces new dates and cast

Stephen Schwartz's Children of Eden will return for a special new concert production on 3 October, it has been announced.

Originally postponed by the pandemic, the piece returns to the west London venue for two performances at 1:30pm and 6pm.

Initially set to appear are Alice Fearn (Come from Away, Wicked), Adam Pearce (The Prince of Egypt), Rob Houchen (South Pacific), Simbi Akande (The Prince of Egypt) and Jessica Lee (Les Misérables) with further cast to be announced (as well as a special guest star).

The concert will include a newly revised score by Schwartz, with John Caird and Houchen co-directing. Musical direction will be by Tom Deering, leading a West End orchestra, and a large choir from Guildford School of Acting.

You can watch Alice Fearn perform a special number from the piece here:

Tickets are on sale via the Cadogan Hall website.