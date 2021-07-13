Chewing Gum Dreams, A View from the Bridge and more added to National Theatre's streaming service

The National Theatre has revealed three more productions will be joining its streaming service.

Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You)'s Chewing Gum Dreams, directed by Nadia Fall, is now available after first being captured at the venue in 2014. This is the first time the piece has been made available to the public, and is a semi-autobiographical one-woman piece, later adapted into a BAFTA-winning series.

Ivo Van Hove's Young Vic production of A View from the Bridge with Mark Strong and Nicola Walker is also available, as is Carol Ann Duffy's Everyman, staged by Rufus Norris at the National with a cast led by Chiwetel Ejiofor as Everyman.

Furthermore, audio-description has been added to Medea and The Comedy of Errors. Hamlet and Frankenstein, both featuring Benedict Cumberbatch, will now be available outside of the UK and Ireland.

Emma Keith, director of digital media at the National Theatre, said: "It's fantastic to be able to make more of these impactful and enchanting productions available for audiences around the world to enjoy. I'm delighted to be able to showcase some important productions in our recent theatre history, such as Michaela Coel's Chewing Gum Dreams which went onto become the BAFTA-winning television series, Benedict Cumberbatch's Hamlet which was the fastest selling ticket in history, Chiwetel Ejiofor commanding the Olivier stage in Rufus Norris' first production as National Theatre Director and Ivo van Hove's seminal A View from the Bridge at the Young Vic…

"This is a very exciting month of titles on National Theatre at Home! I'm thrilled that we also have 15 productions available with audio-description to support blind and partially sighted audiences, as well as captions for every production. As we now reach seven months of the streaming platform, with new productions added monthly, it's brilliant to see such a varied range of curated titles so there's truly something for everybody to enjoy."