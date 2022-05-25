Charlie Condou and Mary Roscoe to star in the world premiere of The Throne

TV and film screenwriter John Goldsmith's (Catherine the Great) debut stage play The Throne will run at the Charing Cross Theatre this summer.

The new comedy is set in 2002, the year of the Queen's Golden Jubilee, as Her Majesty attends the opening of a new science block at Dudley Goring Comprehensive School. Amidst a terrorist threat, she finds herself locked in a portaloo with Derek Jones, head of science, who also happens to be a staunch republican.

The cast includes Mary Roscoe (Ted Lasso) as the Queen and Charlie Condou (Coronation Street) as Derek Jones, alongside Michael Joel Bartelle (RSC's Much Ado About Nothing) as headmaster Peter Carr.

Under the direction of Anthony Biggs, the creative team also features set and costume designer Gregor Donnelly, lighting designer Chuma Emembolu, sound designer Chris Drohan, casting director Jane Deitch and assistant director Steven Moore.

The Throne runs from 23 June until 30 July.