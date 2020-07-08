Charing Cross Theatre to open bar for live performances

Live performances may not be currently allowed but some venues are finding solutions – and ways to open their bar spaces.

The Charing Cross Theatre in central London will be opening from this Friday to present live music to those in its Player's Bar. The tunes will be performed by Lee Ormsby from the auditorium, with the music then streamed into the bar area live.

Managing director Steven M Levy said: "The Player's Bar with its non stop show tunes has long been a late night home for West End musical theatre performers and fans.

"After three months of Lockdown we have decided that we need to bring music and entertainment back to the West End even if we can't have audiences in our theatre right now - and we hope the West End will return."

Table reservations are not required with the venue open from Wednesdays to Saturdays, 9pm to 2.30am. Live music will begin at 10pm.