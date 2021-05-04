The renowned Charing Cross Theatre in London was burgled during a bombscare yesterday.

The presence of a suspect package saw the area locked down for a number of hours, interrupting rehearsals for stage shows (such as Drag Queens of Pop, starring The Vivienne, Veronia Green and Shania Pain) and causing a major evacuation of the surrounding area. Nearby streets were closed while trains were stopped, following a suspect call from an unknown individual.

During this time, designer Andrew Exeter states that a burglar broke into the Charing Cross Theatre, before walking off past hundreds of police officers with stolen goods. It us unknown what was stolen from the venue. Exeter is appealing to the public for any further information.

Eventually, after the hoax nature of the call was confirmed, the area was reopened to the public and the suspect package was removed.



