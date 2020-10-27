Theatre Channel announces line-up for next two episodes

A variety of further stars will appear in The Theatre Channels' series of musical performances filmed at the Theatre Café.

First of all, three more musical performers will join the cast of the second "Halloween" episode – which is being released on Friday. Ria Jones, Trevor Dion Nicholas and Jordan Shaw will now all be appearing alongside the previously revealed Aimie Atkinson, Linzi Hateley, Sophie Isaacs, Bradley Jaden and Josh Piterman.

Numbers featuring in the episode come from the likes of The Rocky Horror Show, Beetlejuice, Into the Woods, Dracula, Carrie, Young Frankenstein and Jekyll and Hyde.

Furthermore, the line-up for the third episode has been unveiled. Described as a "Rock" episode and released on 27 November, appearing will be Shan Ako (singing Rent's "I'll Cover You (Reprise)", Alex Gaumond singing "Le Monde est Stone" from Starmania, Rob Houchen singing "Gethsemane" from Jesus Christ Superstar, Francesca Jackson singing "Forgiven" from Jagged Little Pill, Aisha Jawando singing "Acid Queen" from The Who's Tommy and John Owen-Jones singing "Pity the Child" from Chess.

Once purchased, audiences are able to watch episodes unlimited times.

The episodes have direction and choreography by Bill Deamer, musical supervision by Michael England, set and costume design by Gregor Donnelly, lighting design by Jack Weir, sound design by Keegan Curran, videography by Ben Hewis and hair and makeup by Diana Hudson.