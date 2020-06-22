Over 300 Cats performers unite for special tribute from lockdown

Over 300 performers from hit musical Cats came together to perform a special routine from the show.

Organised by Cats alum Harry Francis, the piece features original London and Broadway cast members, including Bonnie Langford. It is a special tribute to choreographer Gillian Lynne, whose work was a vital part of the original Cats show.

Appearing in the piece are performers from London, New York, Toronto, Zurich, Vienna, Germany, Australia, South Africa, Moscow, South Korea, UK tours, US national tours, international tours, the Royal Caribbean Cruise and the 1998 film.

The musical's composer Andrew Lloyd Webber publicly commented on the video , saying that "I've never ever seen anything so incredibly moving".

The video is supporting The Theatre Support Fund +, which you can find out more about here.