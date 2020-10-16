Catfish the Musical to be released online via stream.theatre

New musical Catfish will be streamed online on 31 October and 1 November.

Composed by Joseph Purdue, directed and choreographed by Willy Mukendi with additional choreography by Lee Proud, the piece, which explores ideas of social media and online dating, will feature a variety of rising stars and be available for two nights, with tickets on sale on Friday 16 October.

Catfish was recently seen at the Turbine's outdoor season on the side of the Thames, where it sold out. It was captured during that concert.

Appearing in the cast are Harry Simpson as Jackson, Jamie O'Leary as Alex, Georgia Jade as DD, Jackie Pulford as Mother, Emily Badger as Jessica, Joseph Riley as Will and Olivia Hallett as GIRL #1.

In the ensemble are Daniel Steven Walford, Joseph Dennington, Olivia Lawrence, Sophie Hughes, Kingsley De Costa, Zac Hanlon, Tamara Morgan, Laura Vyas, Saskia Marks, Emily Dawson, Bernard Caimoy-Cran and Daniel N'Guessan-Lopez.

Mukendi today said: "We have been so fortunate to have received consistent support from conception stages, right up until professional performances. During lockdown we, like many others, have had some opportunities cancelled and others postponed. One thing that never changed was our creative process. We have grown so accustomed to communicating online that nothing really changed creatively during lockdown for us. Creating this show online with a cast our size felt impossible at times, so we are so thrilled that we were able to continue and now provide this digital experience for those who weren't able to get tickets."

A portion of each ticket price will be donated to Industry Minds, with booking available now via the stream.theatre site.

Watch the trailer here: