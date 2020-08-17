Casting announced for immersive digital show staged across the streets of London

Casting has been announced for the upcoming immersive digital show C-o-n-t-a-c-t.

Initially created by Samuel Sené and Gabrielle Jourdain and originally premiering in Paris, the piece, C-o-n-t-a-c-t allows audiences to go on a virtual journey and will be set in three initial locations – Tower Bridge, Greenwich and Clapham Common You can buy tickets for C-o-n-t-a-c-t here.

Audiences are able to buy tickets online, and, once they receive a link, download an app that will provide the exact location of the performance. The show will run for 50 minutes without an interval and participants can download audio from the app to listen to through headphones, which will then synchronise with that of performers.

The play will feature from Charles Angiama (The Exonerated) Louis Bernard (Radieuse Vermine) Chloe Gentles (Beautiful – The Carol King Musical), Max Gold (Endeavour), Richard Heap (Buried Child), Aoife Kennan (Victoria), Katja Quist (Earthquakes In London) and Laura White (The Play That Goes Wrong). The cast will alternate between the three London locations.

Only 15 tickets are available per show, to allow the production to follow social distancing guidelines. C-o-n-t-a-c-t runs from 31 August to 10 October.

The UK production has book by Eric Chantelauze, English adaptation by Quentin Bruno, music and sound design by Cyril Barbessol, associate direction by Bronagh Lagan and casting by Jane Deitch.