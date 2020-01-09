2nd CDG Casting Awards nominees announced

The nominees for the 2nd CDG Casting Awards have been revealed.

Celebrating the best in casting talent from across the UK, the awards cover theatre, TV, film and commercials.

In the film sections, work on Stan and Ollie, Rocketman, Wild Rose, Black Mirror and Only You was recognised, while TV shows including Chernobyl, Killing Eve, Sex Education, Catastrophe and Years and Years was commended.

The winners will be revealed at a ceremony on 11 February 2020 at the Ham Yard Hotel.

Below are the nominees in the theatre categories:

The 2020 CDG Award for Best Casting in a Theatre production sponsored by Independent Talent

Amy Ball for Sweat (Donmar Warehouse)

Stuart Burt and Julia Horan for Pinter at the Pinter Season (Harold Pinter Theatre)

Isabella Odoffin for Small Island (National Theatre)

Robert Sterne for A Midsummer Night's Dream (Bridge Theatre)

Charlotte Sutton for Death of a Salesman (Young Vic)

The 2020 CDG Award for Best Casting in Musical Theatre sponsored by LW Theatres

Pippa Ailion and Natalie Gallacher; casting assistant Katherine Skene for Come from Away (The Abbey Dublin and The Phoenix Theatre)

Will Burton for Evita (Regent's Park Open Air Theatre)

Alastair Coomer and Charlotte Sutton for Company (Gielgud Theatre)

Stephen Crockett and David Grindrod for Waitress (Adelphi Theatre)

David Grindrod for Sweet Charity (Donmar Warehouse)

Sam Jones for Wise Children (The Old Vic)