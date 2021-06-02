Further casting announced for Buxton Festival's A Little Night Music

Further casting has been announced for the upcoming Buxton International Festival revival of Stephen Sondheim's A Little Night Music.

Directed by Paul Kerryson with Wyn Davis conducting, the show runs on specific days between 8 to 24 July at Buxton Opera House, as part of the Festival.

Joining the previously revealed Janie Dee (Desiree), Daniella Sicari (Anne), David Leonard (Fredrik) and Timothy Walton (The Count) are: Gabrielle Drake (Madame Armfeldt), Sarah Ingram (Countess Charlotte Magnum), Matthew McKinney (Henrik Egerman), Molly Lynch (Petra) and Julia Mariko Smith (Fredrika Armfeldt).

Originally produced and directed by Harold Prince, the show has music and lyrics by Sondheim with book by Hugh Weeler, with original orchestrations by Jonathan Tunick.

It is inspired by the Ingmar Bergman film Smiles of a Summer Night and involves the romantic lives of several couples. It features the iconic number "Send in the Clowns".

Also on the creative team are designers Phil Daniels and Charles Cusick Smith, lighting designer Ben Pickersgill and musical director Iwan Davies. The production set to mark the first time that Buxton International Festival has staged a musical.

Dee recently appeared in an outdoor production of the show alongside Joanna Riding, which ran with social distancing measures in place on 3 August.