Full Teenage Dick cast at Donmar Warehouse announced

The full cast for Teenage Dick, playing at the Donmar Warehouse from 6 December to 1 February, has been announced.

Joining Susan Wokoma and Daniel Monks will be Callum Adams, Siena Kelly and BAFTA Award nominee Ruth Madeley – each of whom are making their venue debut – and Alice Hewkin.

Teenage Dick is Mike Lew's take on Shakespeare's Richard III and will be directed by artistic director Michael Longhurst, with design by Chloe Lamford, lighting design by Sinéad McKenna, sound design by Ben and Max Ringham, video design by Andrzej Goulding, choreography by Claira Vaughan and casting by Anna Cooper.

The play will follow the current production of Alice Birch's [BLANK], which is running until 30 November. WhatsOnStage reviewer Gwendolyn Smith said that the Clean Break show was "a rich, devastating production that offers both a fine-grained portrayal of human relationships and a timely reminder of the cruel impact of incarceration on women."