Cast for Shining City at Theatre Royal Stratford East revealed

Casting has been revealed for Shining City at Theatre Royal Stratford East.

Conor McPherson's piece first appeared at the Royal Court in 2004, and now returns in a new production directed by the east London theatre's artistic director Nadia Fall. Set in Dublin, it follows a recently widowed man who believes he's being haunted by his dead wife.

Joining the previously revealed Brendan Coyle in the show will be Curtis-Lee Ashqar, Michelle Fox and Rory Keenan.

The show is designed by Peter McKintosh with lighting by Howard Harrison, sound by Alexandra Faye Braithwaite and movement by Jack Murphy.

The show runs from 17 September to 23 October as part of the theatre's newest season, with a relaxed performance on 9 October, an audio described performance on 16 October, a captioned performance on 15 October and a BSL-interpreted performance on 14 October.