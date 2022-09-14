Cast recording for Rob Madge's My Son's A Queer (But What Can You Do?) to be released next month

Exclusive: An original cast recording for the WhatsOnStage Award-winning My Son's A Queer (But What Can You Do?) will be released next month.

First seen at the Turbine Theatre in 2021, the piece is an autobiographical tale based on Madge's childhood and their attempts to stage a Disney parade. It features original compositions by Pippa Cleary (Adrian Mole, The Great British Bake Off) and direction by Luke Sheppard (& Juliet).

Madge said today: "I am so thrilled that the music of My Son's A Queer (But What Can You Do?) is going to be released in the form of this album. As an avid collector of every West End musical cast recording growing up, the idea that our songs will now be released not only digitally but also physically makes me so very proud. As well as the music of My Son's A Queer, I am delighted to say this album will feature exclusive bonus content, including extended monologues from the show and audio from a personal favourite of the home videos that appear.

"These songs hold a very special place in the hearts of Pippa Cleary (composer) and I and we have always dreamed of being able to share them - we never imagined we'd get to do it like this! I'm so proud to share with you all the extraordinary work of Pippa, Simon Nathan as well as the exceptional talent of our musicians, engineers, mixers and singers. I hope this album sings to that child within that fell in love with the art of theatre in the first place and reminds you of the magic that can happen ‘when the stage is your living room'. Anything is possible!"

The album will be released in both physical form and on streaming platforms on 21 October, to coincide with the hit show's first West End performance. Tickets for the West End show are on sale below.

Pippa Cleary and Rob Madge



Featuring bonus additional tracks and extra material, the recording will be on sale at the Garrick Theatre during the run of the show from 21 October to 6 November and also through all usual outlets and via streaming platforms. It is available to pre-order now via the Westway Music website.

Singers Jessica Aubrey, Kayla Carter, Cleary, Oscar Conlon-Morrey, Isaac Hesketh, Jordan Lee Davies, Carl Man, Vinnie Monachello and B Terry will also appear in a single, "We Will Be Loved Anyway", which will get a digital release on 7 October.

The piece was described as "a gorgeous celebration of what it's like to grow up queer with a supportive family – something that needs to be seen more on stage" when it first premiered, and has just completed a spell at the Edinburgh Fringe and Norwich Theatre ahead of its eagerly anticipated West End run.

The stage show is directed by Sheppard and features composition by Cleary, orchestration by Nathan, mixing by Chris Fry, design by Ryan Dawson Laight, projection by George Reeve, video engineering by Neil McDowell Smith and associate sound design by Anna Short.

Sheet music for My Son's a Queer (But What Can You Do?) will be made available soon – anyone wishing to register interest should email [email protected]

The album cover



The album is the first to be produced by musical theatre record label Westway, whose clients include Samantha Barks and Ramin Karimloo.

Westway MD Neil O'Brien commented: "I am incredibly excited that our first original cast release is a new piece of musical theatre and one that has already had great success at London's Turbine Theatre and Edinburgh Fringe. With a West End transfer and exciting prospects for the future I wish Rob, Pippa, Simon and all the wonderful musicians and creatives involved in the project the very best - I hope it brings happiness to the world!!"

As mentioned above, the album is available to pre-order now via the Westway Music website, while tickets for the West End show are available below.