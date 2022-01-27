Cast joining Ralph Fiennes in David Hare's Straight Line Crazy announced

Full casting has been announced for Straight Line Crazy at the Bridge Theatre.

Joining the previously revealed Ralph Fiennes in the show will be Alisha Bailey (Mariah Heller), Samuel Barnett (Ariel Porter), David Bromley (Stamford Fergus), Al Coppola (Walter McQuade), Siobhán Cullen (Finnuala Connell), Ian Kirkby (Lewis Mumford), Alana Maria (Shirley Hayes), Dani Moseley (Carol Ames), Guy Paul (Henry Vanderbilt), Helen Schlesinger (Jane Jacobs), Mary Stillwaggon Stewart (Nicole Sawyer) and Danny Webb (Governor Al Smith).

Directed by the venue's artistic director Nicholas Hytner, the show has designs are by Bob Crowley with lighting by Jessica Hung Han Yun, sound by George Dennis and music by George Fenton.

The production plays from 16 March to 18 June 2022, with the story tracking the life of Robert Moses, who shaped the city we now call New York for over 40 years.