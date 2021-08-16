Cast for How to Survive an Apocalypse's UK premiere revealed

Casting has been revealed for the UK premiere of Jordan Hall's hit comedy How to Survive an Apocalypse.

Noel Sullivan (School of Rock), Ben Lamb (A Christmas Prince), Kristin Atherton (Shakespeare and Hathaway) and Christine Gomes (Romeo and Juliet at the Orange Tree) will star in the piece at the Finborough Theatre, playing there from 28 September to 23 October.

Directed by Jimmy Walters, the piece has design by Ceci Calf, lighting by Adam King and music and sound by Julian Starr.

Following a young and successful millennial couple preparing for the apocalypse, the award-winning piece was first seen in Canada. Further casting will be announced in due course.