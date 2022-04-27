Cast for Tony Blair rock opera musical world premiere announced

Casting has been announced for Tony (The Tony Blair Rock Opera), the brand-new satirical musical opening this summer.

Harry Hill and Steve Brown's piece charts the variety of highs and lows across Blair's tenure as Prime Minister, with characters set to appear including

Comedian and performer Charlie Baker will take on the titular role of Tony Blair, with Gordon Brown being played by Gary Trainor (School of Rock).

Also in the show are Howard Samuels as Peter Mandelson, Rosie Strobel as John Prescott, Madison Swan as Princess Diana, Holly Sumpton as Cherie Blair, Kaye Brown as Robin Cook, Adam Price as Neil Kinnock, with Marisa Harris as ensemble and understudy.

It is directed by Peter Rowe, with choreography by Francesca Jaynes, set and costume by Libby Watson and sound design by Andre T. Further creative team members are to be revealed by the production.

The piece runs at the Park Theatre in north London, with performances starting on 1 June 2022.