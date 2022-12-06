Cast for The Secret Life of Bees musical UK premiere announced

Initial casting has been revealed for the UK premiere of the eagerly anticipated Secret Life of Bees musical at the Almeida.

Appearing in Whitney White's brand-new production of Lynn Nottage, Duncan Sheik and Susan Birkenhead's musical, based on the best-selling novel by Sue Monk Kidd, will be Ava Brennan, Tarinn Callender, Danielle Fiamanya, Rachel John, Mark Meadows and Abiona Omonua.

Running from 8 April to 27 May at the Almeida Theatre in London (which has just hosted the world premiere of the Tammy Faye musical), the show features choreography by Shelley Maxwell, set design by Soutra Gilmour, costume design by Qween Jean, lighting design by Neil Austin, sound design by Simon Baker, music supervision and direction by Nigel Lilley and casting direction by Charlotte Sutton.

The 1960s-set piece tells the tale of a duo forced to escape to a solitary and somewhat unusual honey bee farm. Further casting is to be confirmed.