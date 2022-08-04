Cast for Silence at Donmar Warehouse and Tara Theatre announced

The cast has been announced for the upcoming world premiere of Silence, marking 75 years since the Partition of India.

Adapted from Kavita Puri's Partition Voices: Untold British Stories, the play is written by Sonali Bhattacharyya, Gurpreet Kaur Bhatti, Ishy Din and Alexandra Wood and explores the themes and legacy of partition.

Artistic director of Tara Theatre, Abdul Shayek, will direct Renu Brindle, Sujaya Dasgupta, Nimmi Harasgama, Bhasker Patel, Jay Saighal, Rehan Sheikh and Martin Turner.

The production opens at the Donmar Warehouse on 6 September, with previews from 1 September, and runs until 17 September, before performances at Tara Theatre from 21 September until 1 October.

The production is designed by Rose Revitt, with lighting by Ciarán Cunningham, sound and composition by Elena Peña and casting by Anna Cooper.