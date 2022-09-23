Cast for But I'm A Cheerleader musical's return revealed

The full cast has been revealed for the upcoming return of hit musical But I'm A Cheerleader, playing at the Turbine Theatre in Battersea from next month.

Following a cheerleader who is sent to a conversion camp by her parents (only to discover more about herself and the community around her in the process), the show is based on the cult classic movie. That cult classic had direction and story by Jamie Babbit and screenplay by Brian Wayne Peterson, while the new musical has a book and lyrics by Bill Augustin, with music by Andrew Abrams and direction by Tania Azevedo.

WhatsOnStage gave the piece a glowing review when it first premiered, saying it is full of "belly laughs, full-throttle performances and roof-raising numbers".

Appearing will be Jessica Aubrey (she/her, Bedknobs and Broomsticks) as Megan, alongside Megan Hill (they/them, Maria Friedman and Friends - Legacy) as Graham.

The company

© Mark Senior

Also set to appear are Louis Amir Hook (he/him, Here Comes Santa Claus) as Jalal and will cover Mike, Kenneth Avery-Clark (he/him, Violet) as Dad/Larry, Inez Budd (she/her, Heathers) as Sinead, Georgina Hagen (she/her, Heathers) as Mary Brown, Freddie Love (they/them, Crash Course) as Mom/Lloyd and will cover Mary Brown, Michael Mather (he/him, Jet Set Go) as Jared/Rock, Patrick Munday (he/him, The Sorcerer's Apprentice) as Dolph, Julian Quijano (he/him, The 12 Tenors) as André and Noel Sullivan (he/him, How To Survive an Apocalypse) as Mike with Ash Weir (she/her, Dr Who: Time Fracture) as Kimberly/Hilary, Ciaran Spencer (he/him, making his professional stage debut) and Josie Kemp (she/her, Les Misérables) as the Super Cheerleaders.

The production will now return to the same venue for a new run from 7 October to 27 November