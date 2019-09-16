Watch Carrie Hope Fletcher and Shan Ako perform a Les Misérables mash-up at BBC Proms in the Park

Two leads of the all-star Les Misérables concert production came to Proms in the Park over the weekend to perform a special arrangement of a pair of numbers from the show.

Carrie Hope Fletcher and Shan Ako, who play Fantine and Eponine respectively in the ongoing production, sang a mash-up of "On My Own" and "I Dreamed a Dream" from the hit musical.

Fletcher and Ako will also take on the roles in the new version of the show that will open at the refurbished Sondheim Theatre in December 2019, with the majority of the cast having been announced. They are currently appearing every night at the Gielgud alongside Michael Ball, Alfie Boe, Matt Lucas, Lily Kerhoas, Katy Secombe, Rob Houchen, Bradley Jaden and more.

Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg's musical, adapted from the novel by Victor Hugo, will return to the Queen's Theatre, which will be renamed as the Sondheim Theatre in December 2019. The newer 2009 staging of the production will be performed in the space.